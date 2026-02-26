MP: Two electrocuted due to live wire at field to protect crops from wild boars

Jabalpur, Feb 26 (PTI) A man and a 16-year-old boy died after coming in contact with live wire laid around a field in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district to protect crops from wild boars, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening in Umaria village under Chargawan police station area, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Bhagat Singh Gautharia said.

"Kishan Thakur (28) was returning to his village on foot through the forest with his relative Govind Thakur (16) when they stepped on live wire laid to keep wild boars away from crops. Both were electrocuted. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the SDOP added. PTI COR MAS BNM