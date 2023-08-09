MP: Two govt school teachers killed in road accident in Morena district

Morena, Aug 9 (PTI) Two teachers of a government school were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a speeding car in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday, the police said.

Another teacher, who too was on the bike, was injured in the accident that occurred near Rajodha village, some 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Rajodha police post in-charge Pragyasheel said three teachers of CM Rise School, a government-run facility, were returning from their workplace when their bike was hit by a speeding car.

Two teachers, identified as Krishnabihari Choubey and Vir Bahadur, were killed on the spot, while another was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The official said the car overturned after hitting the bike and the driver fled from the spot. PTI COR ADU NR