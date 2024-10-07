MP: Two held after 20-year-old nursing student found unconscious near river alleges rape

Dindori, Oct 7 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with a rape case filed by a 20-year-old nursing student who was found unconscious by the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, a police official said on Monday.

The woman was found lying unconscious on Sunday evening after the police helpline received an alert from passersby, City Kotwali police station in charge Girwar Uikey said.

"She was taken to the district hospital. After regaining consciousness, she said two persons, Chandrakant Maravi (25) and Rajkumar (27), who live close to her house, persuaded her to go to a deserted place. Maravi then assaulted and raped her. While fleeing from the spot, an unidentified man tried to molest her and beat her up, after which she fell unconsciousness," he said.

Police have arrested Maravi and Rajkumar in connection with the rape case registered on her complaint, while efforts are on to trace and nab the unidentified man who beat her up subsequently, as per police. PTI COR ADU BNM