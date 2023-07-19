MP: Two held for sharing pornographic content related to children on internet, search on for six others

Indore, Jul 19 (PTI) Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore arrested two persons on Wednesday for sharing on the internet "pornographic" content related to children, who were victims of physical abuse, an official said.

A search is on for six others, he said.

"After a technical inquiry based on the details received by the state police through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), we registered cases against eight persons who shared content related to children who were victims of physical abuse on the internet in the last two years," DCP Aditya Mishra told reporters.

The cases have been registered at different police stations in the city under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

"Two of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining six persons at the earliest," the DCP added.