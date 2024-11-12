MP: Two injured in firing ahead of Vijaypur bypoll; BJP and Congress trade charges

Sheopur (MP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two villagers were injured in an armed attack by some persons in Dhanachya village in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, just days before the scheduled bypoll in Vijaypur assembly segment, police said on Tuesday.

Some villagers claimed the attack was triggered by their refusal to hand over voters' slips for the November 13 bypoll.

The incident sparked a war of words between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP. The Congress accused the BJP of threatening the voters ahead of polling, while the BJP termed it a conspiracy of the Congress.

A police officer confirmed that two persons were injured in firing on Monday night.

Villagers, however, claimed three persons, including a woman, sustained injuries.

"The incident occurred at around 8 PM on Monday in Dhanachya village after 6-7 persons riding motorcycles engaged in a heated exchange with villagers over some issue," said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Gupta said shots were fired, leaving two villagers identified as Prakash and Haribilas injured. "They sustained pellet injuries," he said.

He said one of the attackers was overpowered by villagers and a 315-bore gun was confiscated.

Police are investigating the matter.

At least three villagers provided similar accounts of the attack claiming that firing ensued after they refused to hand over the voter slips.

Haribilas, who was injured in the incident, claimed some persons arrived in the village (on Monday night) and demanded voter slips. "When villagers refused to oblige, they opened fire," he said.

His version was collaborated by another injured villager, Prakash, and one Ghanshyam.

"Three persons, including one Kalko Bai, were injured in the firing," Ghanshyam claimed.

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit president Jitu Patwari claimed one of the persons involved in the firing was a history-sheeter from Karauli in Rajasthan who had been committing dacoities for the last 12 years. He was incarcerated in the past, Patwari claimed.

"The BJP is now importing goons from Rajasthan and getting them to fire on the common people of Madhya Pradesh," Patwari alleged.

The Congress leader alleged that Vijaypur police's reluctance to disclose the name of the accused proves collusion between the BJP and the administration.

He requested the intervention of the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in Vijaypur.

"Fearing defeat in elections, the BJP is now threatening voters of Madhya Pradesh with the help of dacoits from Rajasthan," the Congress leader alleged.

Responding to the Congress' allegations, BJP's Sheopur district president Suresh Jat accused the opposition party of tarnishing the image of the BJP candidate.

He said voters would defeat Congress' designs by ensuring the BJP nominee's victory by a huge margin.

BJP candidate and state minister Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congressman, is in the fray against Congress' Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur seat.

Bypolls for Vijaypur and Budhni assembly segments are scheduled on Wednesday. PTI COR ADU NSK