MP: Two kids drown in pond in Shahdol district

Shahdol, Jul 12 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Lakhanpur village under Jaisinghnagar police station limits on Tuesday, he said.

Jaisinghnagar police station in-charge Vinay Singh Gaharwar said two cousin brothers, aged 7 and 9, drowned while taking a bath at Chhapra pond in the village. The boys went deep into the water, he said.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot and fished out the bodies on Tuesday evening.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem on Wednesday, he added.