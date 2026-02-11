MP: Two killed, 24 hurt as tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in Raisen district

Raisen (MP), Feb 11 (PTI) A woman and a seven-year-old girl were killed, and about 24 devotees were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Raisen district while they were returning after attending a religious event, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Six of the seriously injured individuals include three minors.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Gadhi, about 50 kilometres from the Raisen district headquarters, when the driver of the tractor-trolley lost control of the wheel, the officer said.

The occupants of the tractor-trolley included 32 tribal people who were returning to their village after attending a religious event, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Sonal Gupta.

After being alerted, Gadhi police post in-charge Virendra Vishwakarma reached the spot with a team and took all 25 injured persons to Gairatganj Civil Hospital, she said.

A woman named Ayodhya Bai (60) died on the spot, while Jiya, aged seven years, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.