MP: Two killed, four hurt in truck-car collision

Guna, Nov 8 (PTI) Two members of a family from Uttar Pradesh were killed and four others were injured on Saturday after a truck rammed their car on the Guna bypass in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The victims were travelling from Unnao to Ujjain to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in a car. The deceased were identified as Shivlal Shukla (53) and Kunja Shukla (10).

The collision, which occurred in front of the Regional Transport Officer near Piparoda village, left the car mangled.

"The injured were taken to the district hospital, while two seriously hurt persons were referred to Gwalior for advanced health care," Cantonment police station house officer Anoop Bhargava told PTI.

He said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the heavy vehicle behind.

"We have impounded the vehicle after registering a case. A hunt has been launched to arrest the accused," the police officer said. PTI COR LAL NSK