MP: Two killed in suspected human sacrifice in Singrauli; accused held

Singrauli, Feb 12 (PTI) Two persons were allegedly killed in a suspected case of human sacrifice linked to superstition in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district early on Thursday, a police official said.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Chhatrapati Singh, has been arrested for allegedly committing the crime at Berihwa Tola in Lohra village, around 60 km from the district headquarters, within the jurisdiction of the Jiyawan police station.

Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told PTI that the accused called the victims, Phool Kumari Singh Gond (50) and Kamal Narayan Singh Gond (65), to his house and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, killing them on the spot.

When two villagers, Sumitra Singh (38) and Ram Bhajan Singh (35), tried to intervene, the accused seriously injured them, he said.

According to the SP, the incident took place between 4 am and 5 am and appeared to be premeditated. The killings were carried out near a platform in the courtyard outside the house of the accused.

Police found materials connected to religious rituals near the spot, raising suspicion that the crime may have been driven by superstition and belief in witchcraft, he said.

Villagers claimed that the wife of the accused had suffered a miscarriage a few months ago and he suspected the victims were responsible for it.

“However, the motive will be established after detailed questioning of the accused,” police said. PTI COR LAL NR