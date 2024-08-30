MP: Two men held for raping 13-year-old tribal girl in Tikamgarh district

Tikamgarh (MP), Aug 30 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 13-year-old tribal girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, an official said on Friday.

The alleged crime was committed on Independent Day at Pacher village under Khargapur police station limits, but it came to light on Thursday after the minor and her family got an opportunity to meet the in-charge minister Krishna Gaur, who was visiting the area.

Police have registered a case against accused Salim Khan and Lalu Khan for gang rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani.

The teenager was working on their agricultural land on August 15 when the accused, whom she knows, took her to their farm and raped her, the official said.

They also threatened her not to talk about the sexual assault, Khargapur police station in-charge Manoj Dwivedi said. The girl’s father works as a labourer in Delhi, while her mother takes care of the girl and her siblings, he said.

The girl took ill a few days after the alleged sexual assault. She then told her family members about the crime, the official said.

Kashwani said a probe is underway to ascertain why the family did not approach the police earlier or whether the cops did not act on their complaint. Based on the findings, action will be taken against those responsible for the lapse.

The accused are in police custody and further investigations are underway, the official added.