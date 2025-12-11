MP: Two Naxalites carrying collective bounties of Rs 43 lakh surrender before security forces

Balaghat (MP), Dec 11 (PTI) Two hardcore Naxalites carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 43 lakh surrendered before security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Thursday, a police official said.

The duo, identified as Deepak and Rohit, turned themselves in at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Korka, which falls under the jurisdiction of Birsa police station, he said.

Officials termed the surrender a “major success” for security forces.

While Deepak, a resident of Palagondi in the district, carried a reward of Rs 29 lakh, there was a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on Rohit. Both are keen to return to the mainstream, the official said.

The two had been involved in Naxalite activities in the area for a long time and were wanted by security agencies, said officials.

“This surrender was made possible by the joint action of the CRPF and local police, continuous pressure, and effective strategy. This move will deal a major blow to the Naxalite network in the area,” an official said.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra said that after the surrender of Deepak and Rohit, there are no more hardcore Naxalites left in the district. PTI COR MAS NR