MP: Two of a family killed, one injured as pvt bus hits two-wheeler in Umaria district

Umaria (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed, and one sustained injuries after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Umaria-Shahpura road, around 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Narbad Singh (70), a resident of Lalpur (Amha), was travelling with his 17-year-old grandson Ganesh and granddaughter Phula Bai (18) on a two-wheeler when a private bus hit the vehicle, he said.

The man was on his way to drop his grandchildren off at their hostels, the official said.

Narbad Singh and his grandson were killed on the spot, while Phula Bai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU