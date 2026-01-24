MP: Two officials suspended in Khargone over tribal leader's statue row

Khargone (MP), Jan 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended two officials from Khargone following allegations of irregularities in the installation of a statue of revolutionary tribal leader Tantya Mama in the city, an official said on Saturday.

The action has come after BJP corporators in the Khargone civic body submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector Rekha Rathore stating that Rs 10 lakh was sanctioned for a bronze or stone statue of the tribal freedomfighter, while the contractor allegedly installed one made of fibreglass (FRP) worth Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The corporators had demanded a high-level investigation into the irregularities and a first information report (FIR) against the contractor.

The Urban Administration and Development Department on Friday suspended assistant engineer Manish Mahajan and sub-engineer Jitendra Medha, the official said.

The order, issued by Commissioner Sanket Bhondve, stated that the officers were found guilty of negligence and serious dereliction of duty in the installation of the statue at the Tantya Mama Bhil Tiraha (Bistan Naka Square).

Their actions were considered a violation of service conduct rules, leading to the immediate suspension, the official said.

Following the controversy, the civic body has now decided to install a new metal statue and has floated a new e-tender.

The new statue will be installed in 45 days, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Congress's district unit president, Ravi Nayak, demanded strict action against all responsible officials and public representatives, saying the issue had hurt the sentiments of the tribal community and was an insult to Tantya Mama's legacy. PTI COR MAS ARU