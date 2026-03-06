MP: Two siblings on way to exam killed by uncle and cousin over property dispute

Sehore (MP), Mar 6 (PTI) A young woman and her brother, on their way to take an examination, were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and his son over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The alleged crime was committed around 7.30 am at Dharampuri village under Siddikganj police station limits, about 70 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The victims were identified as Sheetal Malviya (20) and her brother Kuldeep Malviya (19).

Accused Harisingh Malviya and his son allegedly intercepted the siblings on their way to the examination centre and attacked them with sticks, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters. Both sustained severe injuries and died, the officer said.

Police said Harisingh and the victims’ father Jagdish are brothers, and they have been involved in a long-standing land dispute.

The two accused have been taken into custody, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR LAL NR