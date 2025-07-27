MP: Two VIT students go missing after venturing near waterfall in Sehore

Sehore (MP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Madhya Pradesh went missing after entering the water near a waterfall in Sehore district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Bherukho waterfall, located in a forest in the vicinity of Daulatpur village under Ichhawar police station limits, Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters.

Five students from VIT in the Kothri area had gone on a picnic to the Kheoni Sanctuary. Of them, Hyderabad residents Hemant Rao and Sinmuk, both aged 20, were swept away by the stream flowing from the base of the waterfall, he said.

Their three other classmates – Narendra from Jamnagar, Gujarat, and Vamasi and Lalit from Hyderabad – did not venture into the water, police said.

After being alerted, police reached the site but faced difficulty in launching a rescue operation as it had already become dark. The search will resume on Monday morning, the official said. PTI COR LAL NR