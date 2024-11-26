MP: two women held for illegal manufacturing of firecrackers at home

Morena (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) A woman and her daughter-in-law have been arrested for illegally making firecrackers at home in Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

A blast had taken place at the house on Sunday evening, causing cracks in the walls, though no person was injured.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Bindu Parmar said Rabia and her mother-in-law were allegedly making firecrackers at home for the coming wedding season.

They were arrested on Monday and firecrackers and raw material were seized from the house, she said. PTI COR ADU KRK