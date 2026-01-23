MP unveils three-year plan to combat illicit drugs

Bhopal, Jan 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has come up with a three-year action plan to eradicate the problem of illicit drugs in the state, with a strategy to dismantle mafia networks in its major cities, an official said on Friday.

A high-level meeting was held on Thursday at the Police Headquarters in accordance with the directives issued by the APEX Committee meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation on January 9, the official said.

MP Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, who chaired the meeting, cited that the state police's "Drugs are a Distance" campaign last year had generated significant awareness among citizens.

"Just as we eliminated Naxalism from the state four months ahead of schedule, we now need to eliminate narcotics drugs as a similarly significant challenge," he said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh, along with the entire country, will work with determination to achieve the goal of a "drug-free India" for the next three years, starting April 1.

The DGP also directed a strategy to dismantle the mafia network, identify hotspots in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Bhopal, Indore, and other districts, break the supply and demand chain, and take concrete action against the drug trade spreading to other districts.

He called for developing a robust roadmap in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department and social organisations, for a strict ban on the sale of narcotics near educational institutions.

A system will also be developed for testing chemicals used in industries to ensure that chemicals are used only for approved purposes, he said.

Makwana pointed out that the primary goal of this three-year plan is to break the supply chain, reduce demand, increase the conviction rate, and ultimately establish a drug-free society.

Referring to the key successes, the DGP said that in 2025, the Narcotics Wing raided illegally operated clandestine labs in Neemuch and seized MD drugs worth crores of rupees.

Apart from this, 31 gm of cocaine (valued at Rs 15.5 lakh) was recovered from an African national in Indore, he said.

Makwana said that a total of 1,44,025 kg of seized drugs, worth Rs 347 crore, were destroyed in 2025.

To break the financial backbone of drug traffickers, properties worth Rs 301.41 crore were confiscated under the SAFEMA Act in 54 operations in 2025, with Mandsaur and Neemuch districts leading the way, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (Narcotics Wing), K P Venkateshwar Rao, along with senior officers from various departments, attended the meeting. PTI MAS ARU