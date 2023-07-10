MP uriniation incident: Brahmin body seeks judicial probe, revocation of NSA on accused

Sidhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A Brahmin organisation on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident wherein a community member had allegedly urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

They also demanded an apology from the state government for demolishing the house of the parents of the accused, Pravesh Shukla, compensation for rebuilding it, and revocation of NSA.

Local authorities had said an illegal portion of the house of Shukla's father was razed last week.

The accused in the peeing incident was arrested on Wednesday based on a viral video clip.

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS) also threatened to launch protests across the country, especially in Madhya Pradesh, if their demands are not met.

ABBS members staged a protest in front of the Sidhi district collectorate and handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate seeking a judicial probe into the urinating incident.

“CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologise to the parents of the accused for demolishing their house. The state government should give Rs 10 lakh to parents of the accused Pravesh Shukla to rebuild their house,” ABBS' Sidhi unit president Rakesh Dubey told PTI on Monday.

He demanded the revocation of the National Security Act invoked against Shukla.

Chief Minister Chouhan last Thursday washed the feet of the tribal youth to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. PTI LAL NSK