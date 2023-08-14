MP: Vande Bharat train window damaged as man throws stones; arrested

Morena, Aug 14 (PTI) A glass window of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was damaged after a person threw stones at it in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Sunday near Banmore railway station and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man in this connection, he said.

A window of the Rani Kamalapti-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train got damaged and the incident created panic among the passengers, Gwalior's RPF inspector Sanjay Kumar Arya said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as Firoz Khan (20), on Sunday night in connection with the stone-pelting and booked him under provisions of the Railways Act, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused "admitted" to have committed the offence, he said. PTI COR ADU GK