MP: Video goes viral, four booked for assaulting man for money

Narsinghpur, Aug 26 (PTI) Four men were booked after a video showing them severely thrashing a man surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Kareli town here on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Gupta said.

"After getting information about the incident, four people were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for threatening, beating and demanding Rs 1 lakh. Victim Neelesh Sahu has named Deepu Sharma, Altu Sharma, Shriram Sharma and Ammu Sharma," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the four, he added.