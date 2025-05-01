MP: Video shows 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during protest over Pahalgam attack; FIR filed

Indore, May 1 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans during a protest held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, an official said on Thursday.

A Congress councillor, who took part in the protest held on April 25, dubbed the video as fake and said no such slogans were raised, while the police said the authenticity of the video was being investigated.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said the protest was organised in Badwali Chowki area of the city against the terror attack.

A video of the protest was circulated on social media, in which some people could be heard raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, he said.

On the basis of the viral video, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on Wednesday night under section 196 (1) (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (any act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony of different communities which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace), the DCP said.

"The authenticity of the controversial video of the protest is being investigated. We are trying to find out whether this video has been tampered with or not. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation," Meena said.

He added that the police were still clueless about who had organised the protest as no permission had not sought for it.

Anwar Qadri, Congress councillor from ward number 58 of the city who participated in the protest said, "It was organised by the Badwali Chowki Vyapari Sangh, in which three to four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also took part." "Seven-eight police personnel were also present at the spot, and they also recorded a video of the protest," he said.

Qadri categorically denied that anyone raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans during the protest.

He said the police have filed an FIR on the basis of a fake video.

"A fake video was made by tampering with the original video of the protest so that a community could be defamed. We have complained about this to the police. We want strict action against those who prepared the fake video and circulated it on social media," he said. PTI HWP MAS NP