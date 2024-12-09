MP: Vidisha BJP unit vice president booked for raping woman; resigns

Vidisha (MP), Dec 9 (PTI) A BJP office-bearer from Madhya Pradsh's Vidisha district was booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The BJP distanced itself from the accused, stating he has resigned.

A case was registered against BJP vice president of Vidisha district, Yogendra Singh Solanki, under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as the crime was allegedly committed before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force in July, police inspector Ashutosh Singh Rajput told PTI.

An FIR was registered on December 5 on a complaint lodged by a woman, he said, adding that further action will be taken based on the investigation.

Advertisment

After the rape case was registered, Solanki resigned on Sunday night alleging he was being implicated.

He stated that he wants to stay out of the party until he is absolved of the rape charge.

"Solanki is no longer with the BJP. His resignation was accepted today (Monday)," said Vidisha BJP district president Rakesh Singh Jadon.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the police officer said the victim was sexually exploited for a long time.

"According to the complainant, the accused had access to her place. Police will send her medical report to the forensic science laboratory," Rajput added.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Keshwani said police acted swiftly after the incident came to light. PTI COR LAL NSK