MP: Vidisha to hold sports festival; Kapil Dev, CM Yadav to inaugurate event on Oct 30

Vidisha, Oct 26 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said a sports festival will be organised in his Vidisha parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh from October 30, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote sports.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event, which will continue till December 25 across the constituency, he told reporters here.

The former MP chief minister said competitions like tug of war, musical chair, and spoon race will be held at the panchayat level, while kabaddi and cricket tournaments will be organised at a larger level. PTI COR LAL NR