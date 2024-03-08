MP: Vikramaditya Vedic clock in Ujjain slows down after cyber attack, says official

Ujjain, Mar 8 (PTI) The 'Vikramaditya Vedic Clock' based on the 'panchang' or Indian time calculation system in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has slowed down due to a cyber attack, an official said on Friday.

The clock is mounted on an 85-foot tower in Jantar Mantar adjacent to the Jivajirao Observatory here.

The app of the watch faced a cyber attack on Thursday night, Shri Ram Tiwari, Director of the Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, which looks after the Jivajirao Observatory, told PTI.

"The watch slowed down after the attack. A complaint has been lodged with the National Cyber Crime Portal," Tiwari added.

The clock was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29. PTI COR LAL BNM