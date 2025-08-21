MP villager lodges complaint with CM Helpline for getting just one laddoo at I-Day event

Bhind, Aug 21 (PTI) A man from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's Helpline for getting just one laddoo instead of two in a packet as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Officials on Thursday said Kamlesh Kushwaha, aggrieved over not getting the customary two laddoos during the Independence Day event in Naudha village, lodged the complaint against the sarpanch and secretary.

After the complaint, one kilogram of laddoos was bought for further distribution, but Kushwaha refused to accept it, said panchayat secretary Ravindra Shrivastava.

"Kushwaha is the in habit of doing such things. He has so far filed 107 complaints with the CM Helpline on various issues," Shrivastava added. PTI COR MAS BNM