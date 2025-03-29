MP: Vyapam whistleblower, SI injured during police action to arrest him

Gwalior, Mar 29 (PTI) A whistleblower in the infamous Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and a sub inspector were injured on Saturday after the latter went to the former's house to arrest him in connection with a court warrant, an official said.

Both RTI activist Ashish Chaturvedi and SI Ashish Sharma sustained head injuries, though the chain of events described by the two differed.

"Chaturvedi banged his head against wall when the police went to execute the arrest warrant. He got into a scuffle with Sharma. Both have been hospitalised. On three to four occasions previously, arrest warrants were issued against Sharma but he would disappear before the date mentioned on the warrant", Jhansi Road police station inspector Mangal Singh Papola told reporters.

"Today, when police went to his house with a warrant issued by court, he got agitated and slammed his head against the wall. He also got into a scuffle with the SI. Now, Ashish Chaturvedi will be presented in the concerned court," Papola added.

SI Sharma said Chaturvedi hit him on the head and punched him, leading to hospitalisation.

Denying the allegations, Chaturvedi said, "I have lodged complaints against Gwalior's SP and other officers, which is why the police are working against me. On Saturday, SI Ashish Sharma from Jhansi Road Police Station, along with a police team, came to my house. They forcibly entered my house and misbehaved with my father and the women around." "They didn't allow me to call my lawyer at the police station, and during the scuffle, I sustained head injuries. The police have cooked up a false story that I fought with them. I have video footage of the incident," he claimed.

