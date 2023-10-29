MP was BIMARU state under Congress rule but BJP ensured development: Amit Shah

Ujjain (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Madhya Pradesh became a BIMARU (laggard) state when Congress was in power whereas the BJP ensured development in all sectors through good governance.

“I appeal to you to vote for the lotus symbol for strengthening the hands of PM Modi for the security and welfare of people to make the country number one in the world,” Shah told a rally here.

He said the demand for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya lingered on for decades but Modi laid the foundation of the temple one morning.

"On January 22, (idol of) Lord Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the huge temple,” Shah said.

The senior BJP leader recalled the "pathetic" condition of roads in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh decades ago.

“Several years ago, I used to visit Mahakal temple in Ujjain for darshan from Dahod in Gujarat. I would know that my vehicle has entered MP as I used to wake up due to bumpy roads and potholes,” he added.

He alleged MP became a BIMARU (laggard) state when Congress was in power but under the leadership of PM Modi, every nook and corner of the central state is buzzing with development activities. PTI LAL NSK