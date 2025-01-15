Chhindwara well collapse: Rescue ops on for 2nd day to save 3 trapped persons

Chhindwara: Hectic efforts continued for the second day on Wednesday to rescue three labourers trapped under the debris after an under-construction well caved-in at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

Teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were making all efforts for the last 16 hours to rescue the three persons, including a woman, at Khunajhir Khurd in the district, Collector Sheelendra Singh said.

The rescuers were continuously communicating with the trapped persons, he said.

The incident took place in the village late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Those trapped under the debris have been identified as labourers Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18) and nephew Bashid (18), according to officials.