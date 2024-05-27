MP: With no money for last rites, man abandons live-in partner's body on road

Indore, May 27 (PTI) A 53-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore kept his live-in partner's body at his home for three days and later stuffed it in a sack and abandoned it on the road as he did not have money for her last rites, police said on Monday.

The decomposed body of a 57-year-old woman was found in a sack abandoned in the Chandan Nagar area on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Sharma told PTI.

"We did not find any injury on the woman's body. A post-mortem showed that she was suffering from liver-related problems and other diseases for a long time, which led to her natural death," she said.

The woman had been living with a man for the last 10 years, she said.

The police found the man in a garden in the Rajmohalla area, and he appeared to be mentally weak, the official said.

Neighbours had complained to him about a foul smell emanating from his house, she said.

"Investigations revealed that the man had kept the body in the house for three days. Neighbours complained about the foul smell, after which he put the body in a sack on Saturday night and took it about 200 meters from his house. He was unable to drag the sack any further and left it on the road," the official said.

The man informed that he abandoned the body because he did not have money for the last rites, she said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway into the woman's death.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel said the police performed the last rites of the woman on Monday. PTI HWP ADU ARU