MP: Woman and her three-year-old daughter killed as car plunges into canal

Khargone, Nov 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when the car driven by her husband plunged into a canal in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Panchvati canal under the Badwah police station limits, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Archana Rawat.

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the accident. The husband of the woman survived as he managed to come out of the vehicle and it landed in water.

Local people tried to bring out the car with ropes but the woman and the child could not be saved as water had gushed into the vehicle, Rawat added. PTI COR ADU NSK