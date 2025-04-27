MP: Woman burnt to death in stubble fire, revenue staffer suspended

Satna (MP), Apr 27 (PTI) A woman lost her life after getting trapped in a stubble fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, following which the authorities suspended a revenue department staffer, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Khamharia village within the jurisdiction of Kotar police station on Friday, the official said.

Kotar police station in-charge Dilip Mishra said that victim Janaklali Singh was in a field with her husband to collect their already harvested mustard crop.

Just then, a fire in the stubble spread rapidly, and she was trapped in a fire-induced tornado, he said.

The fire caught the bundle of crop she was carrying on her head.

Janaklali was somehow rescued by her husband and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, where she died during treatment, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the district administration suspended Kamlesh Choudhary, the ‘patwari’ (a revenue official) of the area, for being lax on duty and not reaching the spot. He also didn’t inform the senior staffers about the incident, the official added. PTI COR ADU NR