MP: Woman clerk held for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Indore, Apr 15 (PTI) Lokayukta Police on Monday nabbed a Tribal Affairs Department clerk when she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on the premises of Indore district magistrate's office, an official said.

The clerk, identified as Uma Marskole, demanded the bribe from a building owner who had rented it out to the Tribal Affairs Department from 2015 to 2023 to run a girls' hostel, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Baghel.

"She was nabbed while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from Vikram Singh Gehlot on the premises of the district magistrate's office," he said.

Baghel said Marskole and Tribal Affairs Department's Regional Convenor Vijay Kumar Jaiswal were demanding bribes from the complainant for clearing his arrears of about Rs 11 lakh.

A case has been registered against Jaiswal and Marskole under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

"No arrest has been made. Both officials have been served notices under relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that they will cooperate with the Lokayukta Police in the investigation and be present in the court at the time of presentation of the charge sheet," he added. PTI HWP MAS NSK