MP: Woman constable suspended for promoting coaching centre in uniform

Ratlam (MP), Aug 17 (PTI) A woman constable has been suspended for allegedly appearing in the advertisement of a coaching institute in her khaki uniform in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, an official said on Saturday.

The constable allegedly promoted an Indore-based institute that prepares candidates for examinations for various posts in the police department.

Ratlam Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Lodha took action against the woman constable after the video advertisement featuring her surfaced on social media, the official said.

In a post on X, the Ratlam SP said, “It has come to light that a woman constable is promoting a private coaching institute in uniform through social media. On which the Superintendent of Police, Ratlam, took action against the female constable and suspended her. Further investigation is being done at the departmental level.” PTI ADU NR