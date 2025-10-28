MP woman cop suspended for offensive remarks against Brahmin community

Sidhi (MP), Oct 28 (PTI) A woman police constable has been suspended after a video showed her allegedly making indecent remarks against the Brahmin community during a programme in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that occurred on October 24 surfaced on social media.

All India Brahmin Samaj district president, Rakesh Dubey, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aman Mishra demanding action against Constable Anju Jaiswal.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kori suspended Jaiswal, the official said.

However, a protest was staged on Monday before the SP's office demanding action against those who also verbally abused the woman constable, the official said.

The SP assured the protesting members of SC/ST/OBC communities that the matter will be investigated, he added. PTI COR MAS ARU