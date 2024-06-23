MP: Woman dies in house collapse amid rains; monsoon covers 60 pc of state, says IMD

Bhopal, Jun 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after her house collapsed amid a downpour in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district as monsoon covered 60 per cent of the state.

Sayra Bano died after her kutcha house in the Chhapara area, about 30 km from the district headquarters, collapsed between 1 am and 2 am, area police inspector Saurabh Patel told PTI.

The southwest monsoon has covered 60 per cent of MP, including the capital Bhopal, after foraying into the central state two days ago, said weather officials.

Conditions are favourable for its further advancement in MP in the next two-three days, said meteorologist Prakash Dhawale of India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal centre.

He said three weather systems, including a western disturbance, were causing rains in MP.

The rain-bearing system entered MP through the state’s eastern part on Friday, three days behind schedule.

“This time, MP is expected to get more than normal rainfall,” another IMD official said, adding that the state’s normal average rainfall is 949 mm.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in MP on June 24 and covered the entire state by the next day, IMD said.

This year, it made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30.

The simultaneous onset of the monsoon over Kerala and the northeast is rare and has happened only in 2017, 1997, 1995 and 1991, the officials said.