MP: Woman employee shoots self dead at Congress leader's house

Satna (MP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman employed at Congress leader and former MLA Nilanshu Chaturvedi's house in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot herself dead there with a pistol on Tuesday, an official said.

The weapon with which the woman shot herself was licensed in the name of Chaturvedi's wife, he said.

The deceased woman, Suman Nishad, and her mother had been working at the leader's house located under the Chitrakoot police station limits for the last several years.

"The woman's marriage was fixed. As per the preliminary probe, she used to talk to someone on the phone, which would irk her mother," he said.

Soon after the information about the woman killing herself was received, senior police officers and the team of Forensic Science Laboratory investigated the crime scene and collected evidence, he said.

The police have registered a case and started investigating every aspect related to the incident, the official said.