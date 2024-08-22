Indore, Aug 22 (PTI) A family court in Indore has rejected the claim of a 28-year-old woman for alimony from her estranged husband on the ground that she did not furnish clear details of her bank account and income to the court.

In her plea, the woman sought Rs 50,000 per month as maintenance from her husband, a travel agent, for herself and their three-year-old daughter after the couple separated in 2021, two years post their marriage.

Family court principal judge NP Singh on August 7 rejected the plea for alimony after hearing arguments from the petitioner and her husband citing a Supreme Court ruling.

The court order was made available on August 22.

As the woman, a commerce graduate, in her affidavit has not furnished details of any account related to her banking transactions, it appears she is earning income by doing some work, the court noted.

"The applicant (woman) is earning, but she has not disclosed her income. Thus, it is not possible to determine how much amount she and her husband will bear for the couple's minor child's upbringing," the judge observed.

The court contended the woman is not entitled to receive any amount from her husband even for the maintenance of her minor daughter as she has not explicitly disclosed her bank's account details and income stream in the affidavit.

The couple got married in 2019, but following a dispute, the pair has been living separately since 2021, the woman's husband's lawyer, JS Thakur, said.