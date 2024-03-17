MP: Woman gangraped, consumes pesticide, hospitalised; one of two accused held

Betul, Mar 17 (PTI) A married woman was gang-raped by two persons following which she consumed pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bordehi police station limits on Saturday and one of the two accused has been arrested, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shalini Paraste.

"The victim (38) was coming home on Saturday evening from a farm plot when two persons, one of them known to her, offered to give her a lift on their scooter. The accused, however, took her to a deserted place and raped her," she said.

"Following the incident, she consumed pesticide and is admitted in Betul's district hospital. The police and tehsildar recorded the statements of the victim in the hospital and registered a zero FIR," the SDOP informed.

The case will be forwarded to Bordehi police station for further action, she added.