MP: Woman gives birth on handcart after ambulance arrives late, newborn dies

Sidhi (MP), Nov 4 (PTI) A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district gave birth on a handcart after failing to get an ambulance in time, following which authorities issued show-cause notices to some officials.

Urmila Rajak (26) started experiencing labour pains on Friday night and was rushed to a hospital in a handcart by family members though she delivered before reaching the facility, officials said.

"Staffers examined her once she reached hospital. The child had died in the womb 24 hours earlier. The family lives in a narrow lane and had to come out on the main road for the ambulance, which arrived late. The district administration has no direct control on the ambulance booking system, " Civil Surgeon Deeprani Israni told PTI.

"We have spoken to the doctors and the ambulance driver. The ambulance reached about 25 minute after the woman's family called the centralised call centre. Notices have been served on the officials of the health department. A probe is underway," Additional Collector Anshuman Raj said. PTI COR ADU BNM