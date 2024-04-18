MP: Woman held for killing 4-day-old granddaughter born with deformities

Gwalior, Apr 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her 4-day-old granddaughter last month as she was born with deformities, police in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh said on Thursday.

The child was born on March 23, Lashkar area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ashok Singh Jadaun told PTI.

"After we received a complaint from the child's mother following the child's death four days after she was born, we began a probe and sent the body for post mortem. We got the report today and it indicated strangulation as the cause of death," the CSP said.

"On the basis of this report and our probe, we arrested the child's paternal grandmother. She has been charged with murder," Jadaun said.