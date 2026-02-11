MP: Woman killed, 25 injured as tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns in Raisen district

Raisen (MP), Feb 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was killed and about 25 persons were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official said on Wednesday.

Seven of the injured persons are in serious condition, while four of them are minors, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Gadhi, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the tractor-trolley suddenly went out of control and overturned.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sonal Gupta said 32 members of a tribal community from Bhiladiya village in Gairatganj tehsil were returning from a religious programme at the time.

After being alerted, Gadhi police post in-charge Virendra Vishwakarma reached the spot with a team and took all 25 injured persons to Gairatganj Civil Hospital, she said.

A woman named Ayodhya Bai died at the scene, the official said. PTI COR MAS NR