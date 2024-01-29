MP: Woman SDM killed by husband for not making him nominee in records

Dindori: A woman sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Shahpura in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district was allegedly murdered by her husband for not making him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records, a senior police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

SDM Nisha Napit (51) got married to Manish Sharma (45) through a social media site in 2020 and his demand to make him the nominee in service, insurance and bank records had created discord as the deceased was not obliging him, Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel told reporters.

Sharma suffocated her with a pillow on Sunday, sat near the corpse for six hours and then took the body to the nearby community health centre, but doctors there alerted police, the SP said.

Sharma had also washed her blood-stained clothes as well as the pillow in the washing machine, Patel said.

Advertisment

"Based on our probe and leads gathered from the spot, we questioned Sharma and then arrested him. He has been charged with murder, dowry-related death, destroying evidence and other offences," he said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mukesh Shrivastava hailed the investigating team for solving the case in 24 hours and announced a reward of Rs 20,000, he added.

Police sources said the accused is reportedly a property dealer.