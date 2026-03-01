MP: Yadav releases gharials, turtles at Kuno National Park

Sheopur (MP), Mar 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday released gharials and turtles into the river at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, calling it an important step towards conservation.

Yadav released 53 gharials and 25 turtles into the Kuno River near the Palpur Fort inside the national park during a programme organised under the aegis of the National Chambal Sanctuary.

Speaking on the occasion, he said conservation and augmentation of the gharial and turtle population were being undertaken, and the state government was taking efforts to protect endangered species.

Yadav pointed out that the cheetah reintroduction project, launched at KNP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, was moving steadily towards success.

Nine cheetahs airlifted from Botswana were released into the national park on Saturday, taking their number to 48.

According to officials, of the gharials released in the river, 28 were male and 25 female.

The turtles released were of the three-striped roofed turtle species (Batagur dhongoka), they said. PTI COR LAL ARU