MP: Yadav says Bihar trends demonstrate strength of PM Modi’s leadership

Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the Bihar assembly elections reflect the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, as counting trends showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the lead.

“The Bihar assembly election results demonstrate the strength of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. After Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the NDA has won once again in Bihar. This is the impact of Modi’s leadership,” he told reporters in Indore.

Yadav said he had sensed during the campaign that the political atmosphere in Bihar was favourable for the NDA, which he said was now visible in the results.

The ruling NDA was leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday morning, according to the Election Commission.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 59 of the 243 seats in the assembly.

As always, the Congress is scratching the pole like a frustrated cat after seeing the results, Yadav said.

“While the assembly elections were underway in Bihar, the Congress’ ‘prince’ (Rahul Gandhi) was vacationing in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has no right to say anything about the (poll) outcome,” he said.

On November 9, Gandhi had visited Pachmarhi in MP to address a training camp of district Congress presidents and had also gone on a jungle safari that day.

“The band, the horseman and the wedding party were all ready, but the groom ran away. Why did he (Gandhi) leave the ongoing Bihar election and come to Madhya Pradesh,” asked Yadav. PTI HWP LAL NR