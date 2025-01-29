MP: Yadav transfers Rs 1,836 cr to 1.25 cr women under Ladli Behna scheme

Khandwa (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday called women goddesses and said his government remains firmly committed to their welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He attacked the Congress, accusing it of speaking ill of women, and called its people ‘naalaayak’ (worthless).

Addressing a gathering at Pandhana in Khandwa district after releasing the 33rd instalment of the Ladli Behna scheme, Yadav said sisters were receiving a gift of Rs 1,500 as financial help ahead of Maha Shivratri.

He said the government has no shortage of funds to economically empower women, according to an official release.

The CM said Rs 1,836 crore was collectively transferred to the accounts of over 1.25 crore beneficiaries through a single click. Under the scheme, Rs 52,304 crore had been disbursed so far, he said.

The chief minister said the state government stands with women at every step and its priority during the declared ongoing farmer welfare year was to provide training, link women with self-help groups and ensure fair returns for their work.

“When I speak to you about the Ladli Behna scheme, something truly strange happens to the Congress people. It is unfortunate to say that when we talk about giving money to Ladli Behnas, Congress people say Ladli Behnas go and drink. These Congress people should drown in shame,” Yadav claimed.

Even if sisters get Re 1, they spend it on their families, Yadav said. “Mothers and sisters risk their lives to look after the family, for children, the elderly, the young, everyone,” he said.

Attacking Congress, he said, “I fold my hands and bow to such mothers and sisters, who are equal to all our gods and goddesses; this is our proud and glorious culture. But these ‘naalaayak’ (worthless) people talk in such a manner.” Everyone speaks according to their own mindset, he said, urging women to stay “united and remain organised”. “In a democracy, the best day to take revenge is the day you get the chance to vote,” Yadav said. PTI LAL NR