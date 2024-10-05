MP Youth Cong chief held for protesting against 'rising' crime

Indore, Oct 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh and 19 activists were arrested in Indore on Saturday while trying to take out a rally against the alleged rise in crime against women in the state.

Singh and others were taken into preventive custody when they were trying to organise a torch rally from the city Congress office to the Rajbara area without permission, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena told reporters.

"We had cancelled the permission for the Youth Congress rally considering the safety of the people out for festival shopping in the Rajbara area," he added.

Before he was taken into preventive custody, Singh accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of the Youth Congress against the spike rise in crimes such as rape.

Police had put up barricades and deployed a huge bundobust outside the Congress office from 4 pm.