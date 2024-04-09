MP Youth Cong chief Vikrant Bhuria resigns from post to campaign for father

Bhopal, Apr 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuria on Tuesday resigned from the post, saying he is busy campaigning for his father Kantilal Bhuria, who is the party candidate from Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat.

In his resignation letter to Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V, Vikrant Bhuria said he is not able to justify his role as the state youth wing head as he has to give full time to campaign for his father and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Vikrant Bhuria, who shared the letter on his X handle, urged Srinivas to appoint someone else in his place.

The Indian Youth Congress later in a post on X said Mitendra Darshan Singh has been appointed as the state youth wing chief.

Singh, a leader from Gwalior in MP, was earlier national secretary of the Congress youth wing. PTI ADU MVG GK