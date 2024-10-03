MP Youth Congress chief booked for ‘misleading’ parody song on CM Yadav

Indore, Oct 3 (PTI) The Indore police have booked Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh for allegedly targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a “misleading” parody mocking the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ programme, an official said on Thursday.

The Crime Branch registered the case against Singh on Wednesday night for allegedly spreading false information on social media and defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The FIR against Singh came on a complaint by Nimesh Pathak, city unit convenor of the BJP’s legal cell. A detailed investigation is underway and further legal steps will be taken, said Dandotia.

“Singh, (MP) president of Youth Congress, posted on his X account a misleading video against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mocking the state's most popular Ladli Behna scheme,” Pathak said in his complaint.

Pathak alleged that a video of a parody song titled ‘Ab Roye Ladli Behna’ has been circulated as part of a “conspiracy to defame Madhya Pradesh at the national level”. It also uses objectionable words against CM Yadav besides falsely claiming that women are unsafe in MP, the complaint alleged.

The song has been made as a parody of the theme song ‘Ab Jiyo Ladli Behna’ of ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana’ introduced in March 2023 when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the CM.

Under the Ladli Behna programme, eligible women across MP get monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250.

State Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi slammed the ruling BJP over the FIR against Singh, alleging that an attempt was being made to suppress the voice of the opposition by filing false cases.

“The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced several times before the last assembly elections held in November 2023 that the monthly assistance given to women under the Ladli Behna scheme would be increased to Rs 3,000, but the BJP has not kept this promise yet,” Tripathi said. PTI HWP MAS NR