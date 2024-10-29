MP: YouTube video claims IPS officer caught ex-CM Uma Bharti taking bribe; case registered

Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case after a video was uploaded on YouTube claiming that an IPS officer in disguise caught former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti while taking a bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by Bharti's personal secretary, the Bhopal police's crime branch registered a case against the unidentified person who uploaded the video on YouTube, assistant sub-inspector Lal Bahadur Singh said.

According to the first information report, the video showed pictures of Bharati and Karnataka cadre IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil with a misleading, baseless and objectionable commentary in a male voice.

The 40-second video has the narrator claiming that the IPS officer went to Bharti's residence disguised as a maid and arrested her while she received kickbacks from a contractor, the FIR stated.

The complainant stated that this was a deliberate effort to malign the senior BJP leader's image.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 336 (4) (forging false documents or false electronic records causing damage or injury) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Bharti was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from December 2003 to August 2004. PTI ADU ARU