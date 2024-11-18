MP:13 injured as pvt bus overturns while trying to avoid a cow in Sagar

Sagar (MP), Nov 18 (PTI) At least 13 people were injured when a private bus overturned while trying to avoid hitting a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 10 pm Sunday at Sasan village, about 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Ten injured persons were treated at a local health centre, while three were shifted to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, inspector S Raj Pillai of Chanbila police station told PTI.

He said the sleeper bus with 34 passengers was going to Indore from Chhatarpur.

The official said the preliminary probe suggests that the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting a cow in the middle of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The bus ended up hitting the cow, and it died, Pillai said, adding that a case has been registered against the bus driver who fled the spot. PTI LAL ARU